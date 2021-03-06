The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #RESTRICTIONS: Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the first Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland, the Irish public still believes that the country is re-opening at the right pace.
2. #IRAN: Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will visit Iran tomorrow to meet with President Hassan Rouhani.
3. #POPE: Pope Francis has met with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani – one of the most senior clerics in Shiite Islam – in Iraq’s holy city of Najaf.
4. #COVID: A further 522 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.
5. #VACCINES: The Taoiseach has downplayed suggestions that Ireland could engage with individual states for unused Covid-19 vaccines.
6. #MURDER: Gardaí have renewed their appeal over the 2014 murder of Paul Gallagher.
7. #SWITZERLAND: Switzerland votes tomorrow on whether to ban full facial coverings in public places, despite women in Islamic full-face veils being an exceptionally rare sight in Swiss streets.
8. #MARS: The US space agency’s Perseverance rover has undertaken its first Martian drive, the BBC reports.
9. #DUBAI: A UN spokesman has said it is yet to see evidence from the United Arab Emirates that Dubai’s Sheikha Latifa was still alive, a fortnight after seeking proof.
