The 9 at 9: Saturday

Emergency services continue their work at the scene of the explosion in the village of Creeslough.

HERE IS THE latest news as you start your day.

Tragedy in Creeslough

1. The small community of Creeslough in Donegal is in a state of shock this morning as the scale of the impact of yesterday’s service station explosion becomes clear.

A total of seven people have been confirmed dead as of this morning. The explosion at the village’s Applegreen station happened at around 3.15pm yesterday.

“An Garda Síochána can now confirm seven fatalities as a result of this incident (three fatalities were confirmed yesterday; four fatalities are now confirmed overnight). The search and recovery for further fatalities continues,” a Garda statement said this morning.

2. Sporting events have been called off across Donegal as a result of the tragedy – including GAA and motorsport meetings.

Ukraine

3. A large fire has erupted on the only bridge between Crimea and Russia. Officials in Russia say it was caused by a lorry explosion, the BBC reports.

Crimea was annexed in 2014 and is now used by Moscow to move military equipment towards Ukraine.

Counteroffensive

4. Staying in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukrainian forces have recaptured nearly 2,500 square kilometres of territory from Russia in a counteroffensive that began late last month.

Ukraine has in recent days made a second significant push to reclaim territory in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, but also in the south, near Kherson, a city under Russian control.

Medevac

5. The Journal reported last night that a plane had landed in Ireland carrying four Ukrainian soldiers and one Irish citizen who will be treated at Irish hospitals.

They arrived on a Romanian military aircraft shortly after 3pm and the injured soldiers were taken to a number of locations. Multiple sources said one of the soldiers is an Irish citizen.

A Department of Health spokesperson confirmed that the operation was part of Ireland’s response to the war in Ukraine and the injured included an Irish citizen.

Speaking earlier yesterday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that plans were in place to aid Brian Meagher, an Irishman wounded in the conflict.

Kerry

6. A man appeared at Kenmare District Court yesterday charged with the murder of his brother in a graveyard earlier this week.

Patrick Dooley, aged 35, of Arbutus Grove, Killarney is charged that on 5 October he murdered Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery, Rathass Tralee contrary to common law.

Patrick Dooley indicated he understood the charge, Anne Lucey reported from Kenmare. In response to the charge he said: “I didn’t harm my brother at all in any way. That’s all I have to say to it.”

Co Laois

7. A woman has died and a man has been seriously injured after they were struck by a car in Co Laois yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí said a car collided with the two pedestrians at around 1.10pm in the Dunamaise area of Stradbally.

Podcast

8. Our team at The Explainer podcast have been taking a closer look at the Presidential run-off in Brazil. The eyes of the world are on the race and Sam Cowie – a journalist based in Sao Paulo – joined presenter Michelle Hennessy to talk through what the election means for the country.

Eurovision

9. Finally, Liverpool will host Eurovision 2023 on 13 May next.

Eurovision is being held in the UK after this year’s winner, Ukraine, was deemed unable to host because of the Russian invasion.

The city beat off competition from Glasgow to claim the rights to host the show.