The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your weekend.

UK leadership elections

1. Things are heating up in the UK Conservative Party leadership contest, with former Chancellor Rishi Sunak reportedly having secured the 100 votes needed to stand.

Sunak is seen as favorite to take over, after Liz Truss resigned earlier this. Penny Mordaunt has also thrown her hat in the ring. But a lot of the focus is on the growing support among Conservative MPs for the return of divisive former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Police investigation

2. Police in Northern Ireland have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in Antrim last night.

Police were called at 8.15pm to an address at in Barna Square, in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey, following a serious assault on a man in his 30s.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Italy’s new government

3. Italy’s new government is due to be sworn in today.

Yesterday, far-right leader Giogia Meloni formed the new ruling coalition, giving the country its first far right-led government since the end of the Second World War and becoming the first woman to serve as the country’s leader.

Covid-19 bonus payment

4. A trade union has asked the Minister for Health to ensure the Covid-19 recognition payment for frontline healthcare staff is given to workers employed by contract companies.

Two Siptu shop stewards met with Minister Stephen Donnelly yesterday during a visit to University Hospital Galway, according to the union.

The Covid-19 special recognition payment is being offered to healthcare workers who worked on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic between 1 March 2020 and 30 June 2021. Siptu want it to be extended to those who are employed for contract services in the healthcare sector.

Donald Trump called to testify

5. The committee investigating the on 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol in Washington DC has issued a subpoena to former president Donald Trump.

US lawmakers said he former president was the “central cause” of a coordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

It is unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena.

Concerns for capacity to house refugees

6. Yesterday, civil society and advocacy organisations expressed serious concern after it was reported that there was a serious shortfall in accommodation for incoming refugees.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman unable to rule out people being forced to sleep on the streets, as the Citywest accommodation facility was closed to new arrivals yesterday.

The Taoiseach, however, said the government will do “everything” it can to avoid that situation.

World Cup draw

7. The Republic of Ireland women’s team have been drawn against Australia, Canada and Nigeria in Group B for the 2023 World Cup.

The Girls In Green’s made history earlier this month and secured a place in their first-ever major tournament next summer in Australia and New Zealand.

There are a number of scenarios for who the Irish team will face: some good, some not so good.

Online archive for Savita Halappanavar

8. Dublin City Library and Archive has said it hopes the digital archive of messages left at the Savita Halappanavar mural will be completed by early 2023.

The project will be housed by Digital Repository Ireland’s Archiving Reproductive Health series, which already includes several online archives.

DRI says the goal of the overall project is “to provide long-term preservation and access to the many at-risk archives generated by grassroots women’s reproductive health movements during the campaign”.

The weekend weather

9. Finally, Met Éireann is reporting mixed conditions for the weekend ahead. Showery rain will persist in the north and west, but it will be drier and brighter across much of Leinster and Munster.



These drier conditions will move northwards throughout the day, but heavy showers will move into the south, with the possible risk of thunderstorms and some spot flooding in Munster and south Leinster this evening.

Tomorrow will be the same mix of possible thundery showers in the north, and drier weather elsewhere.