GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Germany

1. In our main story this morning, Eoghan Dalton reports from Germany as the country prepares to go to the polls in critical elections taking place on Sunday.

Irish people living in Berlin told The Journal about the impact of the problems in the country’s jobs market for previously booming sectors on them, and the “frightening” time amid the rise of the AFD.

Dáil bar

2. The dissolution of the Dáil last November may have signalled last orders for the 33rd Government – but the pints kept flowing in the Oireachtas bars while the 34th settled into place.

Figures provided to The Journal show that over €60,000 was spent in the Leinster House bars from the day the election was called on 8 November until the Government was officially formed on 23 January.

Israel

3. The family of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas has announced that remains returned to Israel the day before were hers.

Investigations were launched by Hamas and Israel after it was discovered that the Palestinian militant group had mistakenly given the wrong remains to authorities in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Hostage release

4. Meanwhile, two of six hostages due to be released by Hamas in Gaza this morning have been handed over to the Red Cross, with the other four set to be released from Nuseirat later.

Catholic Church

5. The Vatican has said that Pope Francis “rested well” during his eighth night in hospital, where the 88-year-old is being treated for double pneumonia.

Affordable housing

6. Following two big announcements about affordable apartments in Dublin during the week, The Journal spoke to experts about what exactly ‘affordable’ housing is and how much it should cost.

Ukraine war

7. This week, we learned that the Government would consider sending Irish troops to Ukraine as part of a multinational peacekeeping mission. But how likely is it, and what would have to happen before the Government makes that decision?

Freedom of speech

8. The Associated Press has filed a lawsuit against three officials in US President Donald Trump’s administration after the news agency was barred from some White House press events due to a row over the Gulf of Mexico.

Cúpla quid

9. Funding of €3.2 million has been approved for the redevelopment of Conradh na Gaeilge’s headquarters in Dublin city centre.