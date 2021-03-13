The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SARAH EVERARD A Metropolitan Police officer charged with the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard is due to appear in court today.

2. #PENALTIES Gardaí have issued around 13,600 fines across the country for a range of offences relating to breaches of Covid-19 laws.

3. #LEARNER DRIVERS A Road Safety Authority report has identified growing waiting lists for driving tests as a “direct road safety risk”.

4. #FORECAST More wet and windy weather is in store this weekend for much of the country as Met Éireann forecasts a risk of isolated thunderstorms.

5. #ST PATRICK’S DAY Gardaí are monitoring social media and messaging services as they prepare for potential activity by anti-lockdown protestors on St Patrick’s Day.

6. #MARIAN PARK A man has been arrested in relation to a shooting incident that took place in Dundalk in 2019.

7. #REMEMBRANCE New Zealand is marking the second anniversary of shootings at mosques in Christchurch where 51 people died

8. #OFCOM Meghan Markle has made a formal complaint to Ofcom about Piers Morgan after he dismissed her account of suffering suicidal thoughts.

9. #VACCINES How are high risk groups being identified and where will they get their vaccines? Here’s a breakdown with answers to readers’ questions.