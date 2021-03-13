The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #SARAH EVERARD A Metropolitan Police officer charged with the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard is due to appear in court today.
2. #PENALTIES Gardaí have issued around 13,600 fines across the country for a range of offences relating to breaches of Covid-19 laws.
3. #LEARNER DRIVERS A Road Safety Authority report has identified growing waiting lists for driving tests as a “direct road safety risk”.
4. #FORECAST More wet and windy weather is in store this weekend for much of the country as Met Éireann forecasts a risk of isolated thunderstorms.
5. #ST PATRICK’S DAY Gardaí are monitoring social media and messaging services as they prepare for potential activity by anti-lockdown protestors on St Patrick’s Day.
6. #MARIAN PARK A man has been arrested in relation to a shooting incident that took place in Dundalk in 2019.
7. #REMEMBRANCE New Zealand is marking the second anniversary of shootings at mosques in Christchurch where 51 people died
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #OFCOM Meghan Markle has made a formal complaint to Ofcom about Piers Morgan after he dismissed her account of suffering suicidal thoughts.
9. #VACCINES How are high risk groups being identified and where will they get their vaccines? Here’s a breakdown with answers to readers’ questions.
COMMENTS