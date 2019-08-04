The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BOYCOTT: RTÉ received dozens of emails in the weeks leading up to Eurovision 2019 from members of the public and campaign groups ahead of the Israeli-hosted competition.

2. #VIOLATION: Residents in a number of Direct Provision centres have claimed that management and staff regularly open their post without permission.

3. #CHARGED: An Irishman has been charged in the UK after 60 guns were found in a car he was driving.

4. #HATE CRIME: Police in Texas investigating the mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso as a possible hate crime, the city’s police chief said, as authorities study an online manifesto linked to the suspect.

5. #OHIO: Police in the US are at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, less than 24 hours since another shooter entered a Walmart in Texas and killed 20 people.

6. #DAM: Thunderstorms are expected in the UK as the race to stop a dam collapse continues. [Sky News]

7. #MANHUNT: Canadian police are sending an underwater search team to northern Manitoba after a rowboat that detectives believe triple murder suspects Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, may have used to evade a manhunt was discovered on a river. [The Guardian]

8. #GREEN ARMY: The42.ie interview members of the women’s hockey team who reached the World Cup final last year.

9. #THE IRISH FOR: Ever wondered what the Irish for Bank Holiday weekend is? Well, look no further – here’s the latest dispatch from Darach Ó Séaghdha, author of the award-winning and bestselling Motherfoclóir.