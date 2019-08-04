This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Sit back with a cup of coffee – here’s what’s in the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 4 Aug 2019, 8:55 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BOYCOTT: RTÉ received dozens of emails in the weeks leading up to Eurovision 2019 from members of the public and campaign groups ahead of the Israeli-hosted competition.

2. #VIOLATION: Residents in a number of Direct Provision centres have claimed that management and staff regularly open their post without permission.

3. #CHARGED: An Irishman has been charged in the UK after 60 guns were found in a car he was driving.

4. #HATE CRIME: Police in Texas investigating the mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso as a possible hate crime, the city’s police chief said, as authorities study an online manifesto linked to the suspect.

5. #OHIO: Police in the US are at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, less than 24 hours since another shooter entered a Walmart in Texas and killed 20 people.

6. #DAM: Thunderstorms are expected in the UK as the race to stop a dam collapse continues. [Sky News]

7. #MANHUNT: Canadian police are sending an underwater search team to northern Manitoba after a rowboat that detectives believe triple murder suspects Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, may have used to evade a manhunt was discovered on a river. [The Guardian]

8. #GREEN ARMY: The42.ie interview members of the women’s hockey team who reached the World Cup final last year.

9. #THE IRISH FOR: Ever wondered what the Irish for Bank Holiday weekend is? Well, look no further – here’s the latest dispatch from Darach Ó Séaghdha, author of the award-winning and bestselling Motherfoclóir.

