Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 29 March, 2020
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s a round-up of this morning’s main stories.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 29 Mar 2020, 9:03 AM
1 hour ago
Image: Shutterstock/GoncharukMaks
Image: Shutterstock/GoncharukMaks

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BOOST A new opinion poll has put Fine Gael out in front as the party with the most public support as the Government continues to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus emergency in Ireland. 

2. #QUARANTINE US President Donald Trump has rolled back on proposals to order a quarantine for the coronavirus “hotspots” of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

3. #PEN TO PAPER UK PM Boris Johnson has sent a letter to every household in Britain telling residents “things will get worse before they get better” and urging residents to stay at home. 

4. #SHIPWRECKED The Irish Coast Guard urged Cork County Council and An Garda Síochána to provide security at the MV Alta shipwreck in Cork last month after it was reported people tried to access the ‘ghost ship’ which drifted ashore at Ballyandreen. 

5. #THE NORTH The Northern Ireland Executive last night introduced sweeping new powers to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

6. #CORONAVIRUS There are now a total of 2,415 confirmed cases and 36 deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

7. #ESSENTIAL The Government has published its list of “essential” workers who can still go to work following the unprecedented restrictions introduced last night.

8. #PROFITING Health Minister Simon Harris has said “there is a special place in hell” for people who ratchet up the cost of healthcare equipment during a global pandemic. 

9. #WEATHER Much of the country is in for sunny weather today but it will feel cold in most places as highest temperatures are forecast between 5C and 9C. 

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

