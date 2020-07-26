The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NORTH KOREA: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed a city under lockdown over concerns the country has its first coronavirus case.

2. #TEXAS: Hurricane Hanna has roared ashore onto the Texas Gulf Coast, bringing winds that lashed the shoreline with rain and storm surge.

3. #COVID: Health officials confirmed yesterday evening that a further one person has died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

4. #CRASH: A man has been seriously injured after a cattle truck lost control in Co Wexford and crashed into a parked car.

5. #DRUGS: Gardaí have arrested seven people and seized €35,000 worth of cocaine and cash during a number of searches in Co Wexford.



6. #TRUMP: Donald Trump’s niece says she doesn’t believe that the US president was born a sociopath but that her grandfather probably was.

7. #SPAIN: People arriving back from Spain into Britain will have to quarantine for 14 days, after the UK government added it to its list of at-risk countries with just a few hours’ notice, Sky News reports.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #MEMORIAL: A memorial service has been held for US civil rights icon John Lewis in his hometown of Troy, Alabama, the BBC reports.

9. #RIP: Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green has died at the age of 73.