This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 26 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 26 Jul 2020, 8:51 AM
57 minutes ago 3,812 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5160010
Image: Shutterstock/Lolostock
Image: Shutterstock/Lolostock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NORTH KOREA: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed a city under lockdown over concerns the country has its first coronavirus case.

2. #TEXAS: Hurricane Hanna has roared ashore onto the Texas Gulf Coast, bringing winds that lashed the shoreline with rain and storm surge.

3. #COVID: Health officials confirmed yesterday evening that a further one person has died from Covid-19 in Ireland. 

4. #CRASH: A man has been seriously injured after a cattle truck lost control in Co Wexford and crashed into a parked car. 

5. #DRUGS: Gardaí have arrested seven people and seized €35,000 worth of cocaine and cash during a number of searches in Co Wexford. 

6. #TRUMP: Donald Trump’s niece says she doesn’t believe that the US president was born a sociopath but that her grandfather probably was. 

7. #SPAIN: People arriving back from Spain into Britain will have to quarantine for 14 days, after the UK government added it to its list of at-risk countries with just a few hours’ notice, Sky News reports. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #MEMORIAL: A memorial service has been held for US civil rights icon John Lewis in his hometown of Troy, Alabama, the BBC reports. 

9. #RIP: Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green has died at the age of 73.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie