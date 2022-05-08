The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Longford

1. In our lead story this morning, Garreth MacNamee reports that there is a cohort of people involved in the most serious of crimes: drug dealing, prostitution, extortion, money laundering and loan sharking, who are using Longford town as their own personal criminal base.

According to local reps, there are around 14 different feuds involving seven families in the town and the people involved are tarring Longford with the reputation as an area rife with antisocial and violent behaviour.

In the last two weeks houses have been shot at, people have been assaulted and threats continue to be made against people on social media.

Stormont

2. Sinn Féin’s historic victory in the Northern Ireland Assembly election “ushers in a new era”, the party’s vice president Michelle O’Neill has said.

The election result has made it the largest party at Stormont for the first time.

As counting concluded in the early hours of this morning, the final results confirmed what had long been likely, that the Republican party would force the DUP into second place.

Advertisement

Ukraine

3. Ukraine’s last soldiers in the port city of Mariupol face a brutal final showdown today with besieging Russian forces, who are hoping to deliver a critical win ahead of the country’s victory day.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also set to hold talks with G7 leaders via video conference to discuss the situation in his country, which fears a renewed intensity to Moscow’s offensive after the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant.

China

4. John Lee has been elected as Hong Kong’s next leader after winning more than 99% of votes cast by a largely pro-Beijing election committee.

Lee received 1,416 votes in the chief executive election, far exceeding the 751 votes he needed to win and the highest support ever for the city’s top leadership position.

Health in Ireland

5. It’s hard to remember a time when Ireland’s healthcare system wasn’t a source of strife for patients and healthcare workers across the country.

Right now, there are some reasons for cautious optimism: Covid-19 pressure is easing to a certain extent and progress is being made in the hugely ambitious Sláintecare programme.

For the next few weeks, The Journal‘s The Good Information Project will focus on a number of different aspects of Ireland’s healthcare system, looking at both the problems and the possible solutions.

Ah Keir

6. Senior Tories accused Keir Starmer of being a hypocrite and a liar as he insisted he did not break coronavirus lockdown laws by having a beer and curry at a campaign event.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The UK Labour leader’s assertion came as a leaked memo indicated the takeaway in Durham had been planned as part of his itinerary for the day of campaigning in April 2021 and, no further work was scheduled after the dinner.

Afghanistan

7. The Taliban has imposed one of the harshest restrictions on Afghanistan’s women since seizing power, ordering them to wear the all-covering burqa in public.

The militants took back control of the country in August last year, promising a softer rule than their last stint in power between 1996 and 2001, which was dominated by human rights abuses.

Darkness Into Light

8. Thousands of people across the country got up early and took to their local streets, parks and beaches to take part in Pieta’s annual Darkness into Light fundraiser yesterday morning.

The fundraiser saw over 115,000 people take part in group walks, runs and even swims in over 200 locations across ten countries to help support Pieta’s suicide intervention, counselling and bereavement services.

Star Wars

9. This week saw the passing of another Star Wars Day on 4 May (a belated May the fourth be with you).

It’s the perfect time to test your knowledge of the films and its various spin-offs. How well do you remember all the characters? Test your knowledge.