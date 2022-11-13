The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

‘Pregnant from Ireland’

1. In our lead story this morning, Órla Ryan investigates a certain abbreviation unknown to most people until recently: PFI.

It stands for ‘Pregnant from Ireland’ and was the term used to describe some unmarried pregnant Irish women who were living in the UK in the 20th century.

Members of the clergy wanted these women returned to Ireland for a number of reasons – including to ensure they would not have an abortion, or to stop their children from being adopted by a non-Catholic family.

US midterm elections

2. The Democrats have retained control of the US Senate, as they secured a win in a key race in Nevada.

The retention of the Senate is a remarkable midterm election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress.

Midterms traditionally deliver a rejection of the party in power.

Kherson

3. Ukrainians are celebrating Russia’s retreat from Kherson, as Kyiv said it was working to de-mine the strategic southern city, record Russian crimes and restore power across the region.

The Russian retreat from the city has boosted Ukrainian resistance after nearly nine months of fighting and hardship.

Food chains

4. Improving cold chains in the production and distribution of food in the developing world is “essential” in fighting climate change and world hunger, according to a UN report.

More efficient refrigeration would prevent food waste and boost revenues for small farmers, according to the report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the UN Environment Programme.

Advertisement

Ratoath

5. A man in his 30s has been arrested following the discovery of a body in an apartment in Ratoath, Co Meath.

The deceased, a woman understood to be in her 30s, was found dead at the scene last night.

G20

6. G20 health and finance ministers have launched a $1.4-billion fund to tackle the next global pandemic ahead of the bloc’s leaders gathering for a summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

The 24-nation fund is viewed as one of the early global outcomes of the summit next week where little progress is expected on the Ukraine crisis with Russian President Vladimir Putin not in attendance.

Operation Tara

7. A man has been arrested after Gardaí seized €1.12 million worth of cocaine in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The drugs were discovered when Gardaí searched a car in the Tullyallen area of Drogheda shortly after 1pm.

Elon Musk

8. Twitter boss Elon Musk has said reports that workers in the company’s Twitter office are required to return to the office are “false”.

It was reported this week that staff at the Dublin office were told that remote working is no longer possible and they are required to be in the office for at least 40 hours per week.

But Musk said late last night: “Anyone who can be in office, should be. However, if not logistically possible or they have essential personal matters, then staying home is fine.”

Matt Hancock

9. Matt Hancock was covered in slime and pelted with feathers and custard as he took part in his fourth challenge on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Following a public vote, the former UK health secretary and his campmate Owen Warner, known as Romeo Nightingale in Hollyoaks, were chosen for Friday’s trial.

They soon discovered they would face a jungle-themed version of the game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? entitled Who Wants To Look Silly On Air?