GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news to know as you start your day.

South Korea

1. At least 124 people have been confirmed dead after a plane caught fire during a landing at an airport in Maun, South Korea.

The fire engulfed the aircraft carrying 181 people when it skidded off the runway just after landing and struck a barrier.

Down murder charge

2. A man and woman have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Co Down on St Stephen’s Day.

Mark Dorrian was found unconscious at a block of flats in West Street, Newtownards, at approximately 01:50am on Thursday.

DUP negotiations

3. In the latest reveal from State Papers, it was found that unionists wanted Sinn Féin to be excluded from talks being carried out during a review of the Good Friday Agreement in 2004 after the attempted abduction and beating of former IRA member Bobby Tohill.

At the time, it was widely suspected that the men who abducted him were IRA members.

Georgia inauguration

4. Georgia has inaugurated governing party loyalist Mikheil Kavelashvili as president this morning, despite his election being declared “illegitimate” by the outgoing leader and opposition groups.

The far-right former Manchester City footballer was sworn in at a parliamentary ceremony moments after outgoing president Salome Zurabishvili said she was the “only legitimate president”.

Tourism Ireland

5. A marketing plan by Tourism Ireland was delayed because the late David Trimble, then-leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), objected to Great Britain being referred to as “overseas”.

Irish and British officials discussed the issue at a number of meetings in 2003 and 2004.

Gaza hospital raid

6. Israeli forces have detained more than 240 Palestinians including dozens of medical staff and the director of a north Gaza hospital they raided yesterday, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza and Israel’s military.

The health ministry said it was concerned about the well-being of Hussam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, as some staff freed by the Israeli military last night said he was beaten up by soldiers.

Ireland GDP

7. Ireland’s economy contracted so far this year. Except it didn’t – it actually grew. How can both of these things be true at once?

Paul O’Donoghue explains how the Irish economy is still one of the fastest-growing in Europe – it just isn’t being properly reflected in our GDP.

Ulster rugby

8. A young Ulster side dug deep to grind out a fully-deserved interpro win in Galway yesterday, a 10-point victory over Connacht ending a five-game losing streak for Richie Murphy’s side and marking their first win on the road of the season.

Connacht will be deeply disappointed to come away with nothing, with Pete Wilkins’ men paying the price for a slow start and inaccurate attacking performance.

Harris on Trump

9. Outgoing Taoiseach Simon Harris wrote an article for the Irish Times yesterday, discussing the diplomatic and trade relationship between Ireland and the United States and the year ahead.

Harris outlined his view that the new Irish government must launch an “all-out diplomatic and trade offensive” in the United States as a new Trump presidential term begins.