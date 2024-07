GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Coolock

1. Dublin Fire Brigade last night responded to yet another fire at the Crown Paints factory in Coolock, Dublin.

It is the third night in-a-row that firefighters have attended the area.

The fire at the site, which has been earmarked to be used as housing for people seeking international protection, was brought under control and put out after two units responded with the garda public order unit.

Budget

2. Budget 2025 is more than two months from being delivered, but the annual summer tradition of kite-flying by members of the Government is well and truly underway.

Last week’s publication of the Summer Economic Statement acted as a starting gun for speculation on what could be announced on 1 October.

So what do we know so far about what the budget might contain? Our Political Editor Christina Finn details what could be on the cards.

Yemen

3. Three people died and and 87 people are injured after a number of Israeli jets struck port facilities in the Yemeni port of Hodeidha, targetting the Houthis.

Israel struck Yemen, Gaza and Lebanon in quick succession yesterday in an attack that has left the Middle East reeling.

The strike is a significant escalation by Israel, which has been engaged in fighting against Hamas in Gaza since October, and faces the threat of intensified conflict with the Lebanese Hezbollah group on its northern border.

UK-Irish relations

4. Often dismissed as an urban myth, one truism about British diplomacy is that you’re never more than six feet away from a Winston Churchill quote.

This has rarely been on clearer display than this week, when UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held the first big summit of his premiership, writes our Assistant News Editor Rónán Duffy who asks, after pints in Chequers, what next for the British-Irish bromance?

Disability Rights

5. In a wide-ranging interview, Ireland’s new Fine Gael Senator Nikki Bradley talks about tackling disability issues, getting into politics and fertility post-cancer.

She is advocating for harsher punishments for illegal parking in disabled car spaces to deter misuse.

Motivational speaker and disability advocate Nikki Bradley was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer at 16. She has survived multiple surgeries, including a tumour removal, two hip replacements, a femur repair and an amputation.

In an interview with The Journal last night, Bradley outlined some of her priorities in her new role, such as focusing on day-to-day improvements that can make a big difference in the lives of people with a disability.

Trump on the road again

6. Republican Party Nominee Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail last night for the first time following an assassination attempt against him at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

He was joined at a rally in Michigan by his newly-appointed running mate, JD Vance.

Euros 2024 wrapped

7. Gavin Cooney, sportswriter and broadcaster with The 42, writes of his experiences and thoughts after reporting on the thrilling Euro 2024 championship in Galway.

In his long read today, Cooney discusses a broad range of topics, and how they all made some impact on the beautiful game during the tournament in Germany in their own way.

EU supports Israeli ICJ ruling

8. The European Union backed the decision by the International Court of Justice to label Israeli settlements in the Occupied Territories illegal.

In a statement, the EU’s High Representative found the ICJ’s advisory opinion to be “largely consistent” with EU positions.

It recognised that “the State of Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful and needs to be brought to an end as rapidly as possible”, and that Israel is under obligation to end its occupation as quickly as possible.

RTÉ

9. In her first public appearance since her resignation as chairperson of the RTÉ board, Siún Ní Raghalliagh said there is “political inertia or, more likely, wilful neglect” of public service media in Ireland among TDs.

Speaking on public service broadcasting at the Macgill Summer School today, Ní Raghalliagh made the comments in the context of funding public service broadcasters – something she claims successive Government have failed to adequately do.