Sunday 27 October, 2019
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 27 Oct 2019, 8:53 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ISIS: US media is reporting that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed following a military raid in Syria’s Idlib region.

2. #ELECTION: The leaders of two of the UK’s opposition parties are reportedly set to offer Boris Johnson a route to a snap election in December.

3. #HERDERS: Freshers in Irish colleges across the country have been targeted by so-called ‘money mule’ recruiters in recent weeks, TheJournal.ie has learned.

4. #OPINION POLL: Support for Fianna Fáil has slipped following the recent Dáil voting controversy, according to the latest Sunday Business Post/Red C opinion poll.

5. #MARATHON: Major diversions are in place in Dublin this morning as 22,500 people get set to take part in the city’s 40th marathon.

6. #MIGRANT DEATHS: The Sunday Times reports that a cross-border gang have emerged as the organisers of a European trafficking network following the discovery of 39 Asian migrants in a truck in Essex this week.

7. #GENDER ISSUES: Figures released to Fora show that complaints to the Workplace Relations Commission under the Maternity Protection Act have almost doubled in a year.

8. #ABSENT: An investigation by RTÉ has found that Enda Kenny failed to participate in 96% of all Dáil votes between stepping down as Taoiseach and July 2019.

9. #WEATHER: It will be dry and sunny in most areas today, although there will be some showers near north and northwest coasts. Top temperatures will be between range 8 and 11 degrees Celsius.

