The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #ACID ATTACK A teenage boy is being treated for serious injuries in hospital after a chemical was thrown on his face in Co Waterford last week.

2. #TAKEOVER Belgian media group Mediahuis looks set to acquire Independent News and Media with a bid of €145.6m.

3. #ATM THEFTS The PSNI has arrested two people following the theft of an ATM in Co Antrim in the early hours of this morning.

4. #DATA BREACHES Tusla has reported two new breaches of potentially sensitive client information every week following the launch of an official probe into its practices.

5. #GRA CONFERENCE Gardaí are calling for Commissioner Drew Harris to provide clarity around the use of handcuffs to detain suspected drink-drivers after the collapse of a number of court cases.

6. #STEPPING DOWN US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Robert Mueller to lead the Russia investigation, has announced he is stepping down.

7. #PRECARIOUS WORK New research has found that young people consider drug selling to be a “meaningful” alternative stream of income because it is more attractive than precarious work.

8. #FOILED The FBI has foiled a plot by a US army veteran to bomb a white supremacist rally in California in revenge for the New Zealand mosque attacks.