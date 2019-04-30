This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 7:57 AM
Image: Shutterstock/amenic181
Image: Shutterstock/amenic181

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #ACID ATTACK A teenage boy is being treated for serious injuries in hospital after a chemical was thrown on his face in Co Waterford last week.

2. #TAKEOVER Belgian media group Mediahuis looks set to acquire Independent News and Media with a bid of €145.6m.

3. #ATM THEFTS The PSNI has arrested two people following the theft of an ATM in Co Antrim in the early hours of this morning.

4. #DATA BREACHES Tusla has reported two new breaches of potentially sensitive client information every week following the launch of an official probe into its practices.

5. #GRA CONFERENCE Gardaí are calling for Commissioner Drew Harris to provide clarity around the use of handcuffs to detain suspected drink-drivers after the collapse of a number of court cases.

6. #STEPPING DOWN US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Robert Mueller to lead the Russia investigation, has announced he is stepping down.

7. #PRECARIOUS WORK New research has found that young people consider drug selling to be a “meaningful” alternative stream of income because it is more attractive than precarious work.

8. #FOILED The FBI has foiled a plot by a US army veteran to bomb a white supremacist rally in California in revenge for the New Zealand mosque attacks.

