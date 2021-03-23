#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 23 Mar 2021, 8:45 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #QUARANTINE: The booking portal for mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland is now live.

2. #COLORADO: Ten people have died after a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer who was the first to respond to the scene.

3. #PUBS: Publicans say summertime reopening plans should not see restaurants and gastropubs open before the traditional ‘wet’ pubs.

4. #VACCINES: Ireland’s medicines regulator has said the Irish government is right to wait for approval from the European Medicines Agency before using any vaccines.  

5. #CITIZENSHIP: The Justice Minister is set to look for Cabinet approval today to reduce the length of time children born in Ireland whose parents aren’t citizens must wait before gaining citizenship.

6. #TWITTER: Twitter CEO Jack  Dorsey has sold his first-ever tweet for more than $2.9 million (€2.4 million).

7. #SCOTLAND: The Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish Government’s unlawful investigation of Alex Salmond will publish its findings this morning.

8. #CRASH: The Garda Ombudsman has launched an investigation after a crash in Co Longford left a man and a member of the force in hospital.

9. #HOSPITALS: There are 342 people in Ireland hospitalised with Covid-19 with 80 currently in ICU. 

