The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BETTYSTOWN: A 39-year-old man has been killed after a fatal shooting in Co Meath last night.



2. #RIP GAYBO: Dublin City Council will open a book of condolences this morning for broadcaster and Freeman of Dublin Gay Byrne, who died yesterday aged 85.

3. #PARIS AGREEMENT: The US has told the United Nations that it has started the process of pulling out of the landmark 2015 climate agreement, which it called an “unfair burden” on its economy.

4. #ANA KRIEGEL TRIAL: Two 15-year-old boys who were convicted earlier this year of murdering schoolgirl Ana Kriegel in 2018 are due to be sentenced today.

5. #BOIL NOTICE: A boil water notice affecting around 600,000 homes and businesses in the greater Dublin area remains in place after being issued last night as a result of bad weather.

6. #MARIE YOVANOVICH: The recalled US ambassador to Ukraine has said she felt “threatened” by remarks made by Donald Trump in a phone call with the country’s president that is now the centre of impeachment proceedings against Trump.

7. #MONEY MESSAGES: A new bill tabled by Solidarity-People Before Profit TDs will be tabled in the Dáil today in a bid to unblock a veto on dozens of other bills, which the government has put so-called ‘money messages’ on, preventing their progress.

8. #BREXIT: Outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has claimed that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told “so many lies” during the Brexit campaign in 2016.

