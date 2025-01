GOOD MORNING.

Cavan

1. A man in his 30s been charged as part of a murder investigation into the death of Annie Heyneman, who was killed in her home in Cavan on Saturday.

Foreign Affairs

2. It’s understood Fine Gael leader Simon Harris will take a beefed-up role as Foreign Affairs Minister within the next government.

Healy-Raes

3. Meanwhile, it’s expected that independent Kerry TDs Danny or Michael Healy-Rae could take up a junior ministerial role within the new government.

South Korea

4. Impeached South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol has been arrested over his failed martial law bid, ending a weeks-long standoff with authorities and becoming the first president to be detained in the nation’s history.

Public transport police

5. A public transport security force is one of the pledges made in the new Programme for Government developed by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and a group of Independents.

Kerry

6. Four men arrested in the early hours of Monday on suspicion of assisting organised crime in the importation of controlled drugs from “a mothership” off the coast of Kerry have had their period of detention extended.

Soil invaders

7. Invasive species management cost councils an average of €1.7 million a year in recent years, The Journal Investigates can reveal.

Tate brothers

8. Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood has begun legal action against influencer Andrew Tate and his brother over social media posts.

Neil Gaiman

9. Author Neil Gaiman has denied multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, claiming he has “never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone”.