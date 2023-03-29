Advertisement

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #POLITICS The government survived a confidence motion that emerged amidst the political furore over its decision to end the eviction ban.

2. #BIDEN VISIT US President Joe Biden has said the increased terror threat in Northern Ireland won’t impact his planned upcoming visit.

3. #GRACE CASE Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has told the Commission of Investigation into the Grace case that it is “imperative” it completes its work by March next year.

4. #PAUL O’GRADY Fans and colleagues have paid tribute to “trailblazing” Liverpool-born comedian Paul O’Grady who died yesterday at the age of 67.

5. #HOUSING House prices fell very slightly in the first three months of this year, according to the latest report from property website Daft.ie.

