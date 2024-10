EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #FLOODING The death toll from floods in the east of Spain has risen to at least 158 people.

2. #PENSION PACKAGE Retiring TDs could cost the taxpayer at least €3.9 million in exit payments and pension costs in the 12 months after the Dáil is dissolved.

3. #ABUSE Taoiseach Simon Harris has described the testimony given by people who were victims of violence in school in an RTÉ documentary that aired last night as “harrowing”.

4. #LEBANON The main Irish base in south Lebanon, Camp Shamrock, was struck by a rocket overnight but no Irish soldiers were injured.

5. #TRANSPORT A feasibility study on a light rail system for Galway has found that there is a “case for developing” a Galway Luas.