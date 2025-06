EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #RENTING Changes in regulations on the rental sector were approved by Cabinet.

2. #MADLEEN Activist Greta Thunberg arrived in France after being deported from Israel when she and other activists on a ship trying to bring aid to Gaza were detained.

3. #AUSTRIA At least nine people were killed and 12 others injured in a shooting at a school in the Austrian city of Graz.

4. #AIR CORPS Cabinet agreed to implement an emergency measure to solve the military air traffic control service crisis by offering a payment scheme to controllers to keep them in service.

5. #CHILDHOOD POVERTY The number of children in Ireland in “consistent poverty” has risen to over 100,000, a “staggering” rise of 45,107 more children than the previous year.