EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #RUSSIA Russian authorities have said that a former minister fired by President Vladimir Putin, who was found dead hours later, died by suicide.

Advertisement

2. #EUROGROUP Paschal Donohoe is to remain as President of the Eurogroup for a third term after two other politicians contesting the role pulled out of the race at the last moment.

3. #IEDs A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into multiple attempted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) placed in various locations around the country.

4. #NATALIE AND ELLA The deaths of a mother and her six-year-old daughter in a crash in Co Donegal are an “unspeakable tragedy” that have brought pain to an entire community, their joint funeral has heard.

5. #TEXAS The summer camp hit by flash floods in Texas said that 27 campers and counsellors have died, as state authorities put the overall death toll from the disaster at more than 80.