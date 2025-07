EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #HEATWAVE This June was the hottest on record for western Europe due to the “exceptional hitwave” that hit the region.

2. #GAZA At least 20 people, including six children, were killed in Gaza overnight following two Israeli strikes in a refugee camp in the southern city of Khan Younis.

3. #DRONES The operator of a drone delivery company in Dublin has accepted that the noise from the non-piloted devices can be loud, and has no objection to reducing the noise, but maintained that the sound is not overly loud.

4. #NORTHERN IRELAND Effigies of migrants in a boat have been placed on a loyalist bonfire in Northern Ireland, prompting condemnation and calls for the display to be removed ahead of the pyre being lit.

5. #RTÉ CRECHE The kitchen and staff canteen of a crèche at the RTÉ studios was ordered to close last month after a “significant” number of rodent droppings were found.