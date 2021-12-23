#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 23 December 2021
Advertisement

Aladdin panto at the National Stadium halts run due to Covid complications

The production has asked the public to be patient as the box office contacts them “in the coming days”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 8:25 AM
6 hours ago 20,298 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5639200
Image: Panto.ie/Facebook
Image: Panto.ie/Facebook

A DUBLIN PANTO production at the National Stadium has said it has to halt its run of Aladdin due to a close contact among the production team, and “growing concerns” from families about the high Covid cases.

The production of Aladdin at the National Stadium in Dublin, presented by Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick had been running from 9 December and was due to run until 2 January.

The production has asked the public to be patient as the box office contacts them “in the coming days” regarding their bookings.

Alan Hughes told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland today that “we gave it our best shot and it just wasn’t to be this year”.

We had a close contact, with the old rules of five days we could go again, but new rules came in that if you weren’t boosted, you had to restrict your movements for 10 days. We had to listen to families who were calling the box office with growing concerns.

He said that when the Government is warning that there could be record case numbers this week, and that they had to listen to that warning.

In a statement released yesterday, the production said the run would not continue due to “further Covid-19 complications”, and apologised for the inconvenience.

“We are absolutely devastated to have to say that due to further Covid-19 complications, Aladdin at The National Stadium, is unable to continue this year’s run.

“We apologise wholeheartedly for any inconvenience and upset as we understand just how much our panto means to our loyal audience. We have tried everything in our power to keep going but we now accept that this is impossible.

“We are heartbroken as our cast and crew are eager to deliver our fabulous show to all our panto fans. We have a duty of care to our cast, crew and of course you, our loyal audience, that we take very seriously. Please know this was not an easy decision and is beyond our control.

We appreciate your continued support and we say ‘tanx a thousand’ and Happy Christmas.

On Monday, new Covid-19 restrictions came in, resulting in an 8pm closing time for pubs restaurants, and entertainment events. New stricter rules on close contacts also came into force. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Earlier this week, Dublin’s Olympia Theatre announced that its pantomime would no longer go ahead as scheduled due to Covid-19 complications.

In a joint statement from panto organisers released at the beginning of the month, they stated that Pantos provide “significant employment for up to 1,000 professional artists, creatives and production crews” each year.

“In an average year, the Panto season is responsible for selling in excess of 310,000 tickets to patrons all over the country, bringing in approximately €9.8 million in revenue.”

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie