Amber Rudd resigns from UK Cabinet and Tory party over Boris Johnson's handling of Brexit

Rudd was reappointed pensions secretary when Johnson took over in July.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 8 Sep 2019, 7:38 AM
9 minutes ago 718 Views 1 Comment
Amber Rudd is the latest in a string of prominent Tory MPs to quit the party.
Image: Alberto Pezzali
BRITISH MP AND cabinet minister Amber Rudd has resigned from the Conservative party in response to Boris Johnson’s handling of Brexit. 

Rudd was appointed as work and pensions secretary by former prime minister Theresa May last year and was reappointed when Johnson took over the premiership in July. 

In a letter to Johnson yesterday, Rudd resigned from her cabinet position as well as her membership of the Conservative party, citing a lack of “reassurances” from the Government, and follows a string of people to leave the party in recent days. 

“This has been a difficult decision. I joined your Cabinet in good faith; accepting that ‘no deal’ had to be on the table because it was the means by which we wold have the best chance of achieving a new deal to leave on 31 October,” she said. 

“However, I no longer believe leaving with a deal is the government’s main objective. 

“The government is expending a lot of energy to prepare for ‘no deal’ but I have not see the same level of intensity go into our talks with the European Union who have asked us to present alternative arrangements to the Irish backstop.”

On Thursday Johnson’s brother Jo Johnson also resigned as a minister and MP over a “conflict of family loyalty and the national interester,” while on Tuesday Philip Lee resigned as member of the Conservative party saying “it was no longer possible to serve my constituents’ and country’s best interests”. 

Johnson also withdrew the whip from 21 Tory rebels who are unable to vote as members of the Conservative party on Tuesday, which Rudd said was an “assault on decency and democracy”. 

“I must also address the assault on decency and democracy that took place last week when you sacked 21 talented, loyal One Nation Conservatives. 

“The short-sighted culling of my colleagues has stripped the party of broad-minded and dedicated Conservative MPs. I cannot support this act of political vandalism.”

