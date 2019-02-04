This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 4 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK Moneylender charging nearly 50% APR opens for business in Ireland

Amigo uses a model whereby a friend or family member acts as a guarantor for the borrower in case they can’t pay the money back.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 4 Feb 2019, 3:44 PM
43 minutes ago 3,574 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4476005
Image: Shutterstock/Yulia Grigoryeva
Image: Shutterstock/Yulia Grigoryeva

A UK MONEYLENDER which charges borrowers an annual rate of 49.9% has officially launched in Ireland.

Amigo Loans specialises in loans for people with bad credit ratings. It offers customers loans of between €500 and €5,000 for a period of one year to three years. 

It works using a model whereby someone with a better credit rating, usually a friend or family member, acts as a guarantor for the borrower in case they can’t pay the money back.

A customer who borrows €5,000 from Amigo over three years will pay back a total of €8,782.

“We believe there is a need to make access to credit possible for ordinary people who have limited credit history on file, often through no fault of their own, and cannot get a loan from their bank or credit union,” Daniel Hawkins, Managing Director of Amigo Loans Ireland, said. 

The company was authorised by the Central Bank last November. News of it receiving its money-lending licence sparked a strong rebuke from Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald in the Dáil.

“The Central Bank has sanctioned it [Amigo] to offer loans with interest rates of up to 49.9% to people who have been excluded from accessing mainstream finance,” McDonald said.

They term that ‘mid-cost’ credit. I would call it daylight robbery and they are not far from the only ones at this game. 

The company says it speaks to every borrower and guarantor before a loan is paid out and in the UK it only lends to 15% of people who start an application.

It is keen to distinguish itself from other moneylenders and claims its fixed APR of 49.9% is the fifth lowest rate of any licensed moneylender operating in Ireland.

“It is important that people understand that Amigo is not a doorstep lender, we are not a moneylender that will appear at your door to lend or collect money,” Hawkins said.

We are an online proposition supported by real human beings, with loans collected via traditional methods such as direct debit or online debit card payments.

There are currently 38 licensed moneylenders on the Central Bank’s register. Many of them charge an APR of around 200%.

The company with the highest rate is, Stillorgan based, Southside Finance which charges nearly 288%.

Amigo currently employs 10 people in its Dublin office.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Emiliano Sala's missing plane has been found
    61,469  24
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: A call centre worker living in Navan on €29,600 saving a €4,000 rent deposit to move to Dublin
    47,501  33
    3
    		OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer
    41,654  74
    Fora
    1
    		'We can't move fast and break things': Why FoodMarble is pacing itself despite €1m in sales
    258  0
    2
    		Poll: Are you preparing for a no-deal Brexit?
    44  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap - Matt Williams' harsh words leaves a nation finding solace in the GAA
    47,046  46
    2
    		Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    45,041  77
    3
    		As it happened: Manchester City v Arsenal, Premier League
    38,080  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Do you generally apply the 'day' and 'night' perfume rule?
    11,881  5
    2
    		Poll: Are wedding invites the bane of your life or the highlights of your year?
    4,887  7
    3
    		Here's why Meghan Markle's message to sex workers has divided opinion
    4,142  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    'Rats out of the HSE': Protesters want external probe into claims abortion details were leaked
    'Rats out of the HSE': Protesters want external probe into claims abortion details were leaked
    Just 2% of safeguarding concerns reported to HSE come from people experiencing alleged abuse
    'You wouldn't tell a child they couldn't have chemo, but our son is being denied the medication he needs'
    IRELAND
    'CJ is a big boy' - Ireland hope to have Stander back before end of Six Nations
    'CJ is a big boy' - Ireland hope to have Stander back before end of Six Nations
    Stander set for four weeks on the sideline as Ireland assess knocks for Earls, Toner and Ringrose
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Should fadas on names be included on official documentation?
    Poll: Should fadas on names be included on official documentation?
    Poll: Would conceding on the backstop be worth it to avoid a no-deal Brexit?
    Poll: Is a new National Children's Hospital worth €2 billion?
    ENGLAND
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    Ireland hope for more from Murray and Sexton, as well as positive injury news
    Analysis: England's kicking class outsmarts Schmidt's Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie