Gardaí renew appeal after fatal crash in Wexford on Wednesday

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Wexford on Wednesday.

At approximately 5.45pm on 31 August, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a van and bicycle on the N25 at Holmestown.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital to be treated for his injuries which were serious. This man has since passed away.

Advertisement

No other injuries were reported. The scene was preserved for a technical examination which has since concluded.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

They are appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 in the Holmestown area between 5.30pm and 6pm with camera footage (including dashcam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.