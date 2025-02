THERE HAVE BEEN over 2,300 applications for 46 apartments earmarked for key workers that are being offered at discounted rents in Dublin.

The scheme at Boland’s Mills in the Docklands was launched last week, with rents starting at €1,710 for a two-bed apartment.

Teachers, nurses and gardaí among the key workers that are eligible to apply for one – if they have a connection to the local area.

The application process for the apartments opened on 19 February. Since then, 2,356 applications have been received by Clúid, the approved housing body managing the scheme.

Of those received, 538 have been deemed eligible and will be entered into a lottery. Applications will then be assessed by a third-party provider.

A spokesperson for Clúid said the rest of the applications received were either ineligible or pending eligibility – if the applicant had not completed their application, for example.

Eibhlin O’Connor, chief commercial officer at Clúid, said there has been “a phenomenal response” to the apartments.

“This initiative is a testament to our commitment to providing homes at below market rents to key workers who are vital to the fabric of our community,” she said.

“The numbers applying also demonstrate the need for increased supply of similar homes at discounted rents. If people are still interested in applying, we urge them to familiarise themselves with the eligibility criteria to ensure a smooth application process.”

The rent rates for the apartments are being advertised by Clúid as a discount of 27% and 36% on market average in Dublin 4.

There are 35 two-bed units available for €1,710 a month. Ten three-bed apartments are available for a monthly rent of €1,850 and one larger three-bed is available for €2,100.

Applicants must have a household income that means the rent is not higher than 35% of the household income, unless they can demonstrate that they have paid the same rent or higher for the preceding two years.

That means a household looking to move in to one of the two-bedroom apartments would need an income of around €58,629, while a standard three-bedroom apartment would need €63,429.

Applications for the apartments will close on 5 March at 5pm.