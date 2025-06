DELIVEROO IS SET to launch a delivery option in partnership with drone company Manna in the coming days.

Manna delivery drones are already being used in Dublin, to the annoyance of some residents who have complained about the noise they produce.

One person recently told The Irish Times that having drones flying overhead is “like living close to a helicopter”.

Others have expressed concerns about privacy being impacted by drones flying over residential areas.

Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman said today that he has written to the Chairperson of the Oireachtas Transport Committee to request an urgent session on the use of delivery drones following the news of the Manna-Deliveroo partnership.

So, today we want to know: Are you in favour of delivery drones?