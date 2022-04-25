Russia announces ceasefire around Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

The Azovstal plant in the port city of Mariupol

RUSSIA’S DEFENCE MINISTRY has announced a ceasefire around the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol to allow a civilian evacuation from the industrial area.

The plant has been sheltering the remaining Ukrainian resistance in the port city, as well as an unknown number of civilians, and has recently been under attack by Russian forces.

However, Russia announced that its troops will “unilaterally stop any hostilities, withdraw units to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of” from 2pm Moscow time today.

The country’s defence ministry said civilians will be taken “in any direction they have chosen”, adding that the Ukrainian side should show “readiness” to start the humanitarian evacuations “by raising white flags” at Azovstal.

According to the ministry, this information will be communicated to those inside Azovstal “via radio channels” every 30 minutes.

Russia last week said it had gained full control of the strategic eastern Ukrainian city, except for its huge Azovstal industrial area.

President Vladimir Putin ordered a blockade of the steelworks, where hundreds of civilians are reportedly sheltering with Ukrainian troops.

