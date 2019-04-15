This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 15 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It won't happen overnight': Launch of new body to improve culture in Irish banks

The board is funded by the five pillar banks and chaired by a retired Court of Appeal judge.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 15 Apr 2019, 10:06 AM
50 minutes ago 2,533 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4592105
Image: Shutterstock/Syda Productions
Image: Shutterstock/Syda Productions

A NEW BODY which will work to improve the culture of the Irish banking sector has launched today.

The board is funded by five Irish retail banks – AIB, Bank of Ireland, KBC Bank Ireland, Permanent TSB and Ulster Bank.

The Irish Banking Culture Board (IBCB) will be required to publish regular summary reports to measure progress.

It will be chaired by retired Court of Appeal judge Mr Justice John Hedigan. Other members of the board are:

  • Marion Kelly, acting CEO of the IBCB
  • Angela Black, chief executive, Citizens Information Board
  • Professor Blanaid Clarke, McCann FitzGerald Chair in Corporate Law at Trinity College Dublin
  • Dara Deering, executive director and head of retail banking, KBC Bank Ireland
  • Jane Howard, CEO, Ulster Bank
  • Padraic Kissane, financial adviser 
  • Ger Mitchell, group HR director, Permanent TSB
  • Robert Mulhall, managing director, AIB Consumer Banking
  • Vincent Mulvey, group chief risk officer, Bank of Ireland Group
  • Gareth Murphy, acting general secretary, Financial Services Union
  • Philip O’Leary, managing partner, head of commercial department, FitzGerald Legal & Advisory
  • Sue O’Neill, chair of the Small Firms Association (SFA) and managing director of Shellcove (AMC)
  • Martin Stapleton, chair of the Farm Business Committee, Irish Farmer’s Association (IFA)

The Central Bank of Ireland’s director general financial conduct, Derville Rowland, today said the establishment of the IBCB was a welcome step on the roads towards building a consumer focused culture in retain banking.

However she said it was “not a substitute for effective regulation, assertive supervision and robust enforcement”.

The decision to establish this new body came after the full scale of the tracker mortgage overcharging scandal emerged. The Central Bank assessed the behaviour and culture of the pillar banks after the scandal and found that while all five had taken steps to reinforce the consideration of the consumer interest, some had “a distance to travel”.

The Central Bank has said this remains the case today. 

“I would like to be able to tell you that all the banks addressed the questions we raised and that they passed that test with flying colours. But in reality, it was a mixed picture,” Rowland said.

While some plans were better than others, only one bank submitted a truly considered, comprehensive plan. We have given the banks our feedback. Now they must take it on board and address those shortcomings.

Today the Irish Banking Culture Board (IBCB) said it aims to rebuild trust in the sector and promote fair customer outcomes. 

“Following a loss of trust in the banking sector, rebuilding wider society’s confidence in the industry will not happen overnight; it will take time, courage and commitment,” said IBCB chair Mr Justice Hedigan. 

“That journey begins in earnest today, informed by the voices of bank staff, customers and stakeholders from across Irish society.”

Related Read

04.10.18 Number affected by tracker mortgage scandal rises - it's now over 38,000

He said the composition of the board was based on feedback from the public consultation. He said it was important the banking sector should be represented on the board by people in senior positions as they can influence companywide decisions. 

However he said the body was also mindful that the board “needed to represent independent voices, including the voice of the public”. 

Acting CEO Marion Kelly said the public feedback in the consultation “makes sobering reading” but it was necessary for the sector to listen to these views.

“Through the consultation we have identified a role for the IBCB to help banks be more transparent, and to benchmark their progress in changing the way they conduct themselves for the good of their staff and the people and communities they serve,” she said.

“Each of the five founding member banks has its own internal culture change programme underway and progress is being made. However, the bank employee culture survey shows that more work is required to create an open environment where staff feel comfortable to raise concerns, where concerns are listened to and where staff’s sense of well-being is a key focus.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie