BBC WILL NO longer broadcast what it deems as “high-risk performances” at the Glastonbury Festival or any event deemed likely to breach broadcasting standards after anti-Israel comments were made by an artist this year.

Politicians in the UK have condemned band Bob Vylan after its member chanted “death to the IDF” during their performance at the West Holts stage at the festival on Saturday.

Police in the UK have since launched a criminal investigation into the comments by frontman Bobby Vylan, who performed before Irish rap trio Kneecap – who are also under investigation.

The BBC has also been under significant pressure to answer questions around why Bob Vylan’s gig was broadcast live on Saturday. In a statement today, the station apologised to viewers for the comments but said appropriate risk assessments had been carried out.

Seven acts at the festival were deemed “high-risk” acts this year, it said. The assessment determines the level of risk that the performance will breach the BBC’s strict broadcast guidelines.

All were deemed suitable for live-streaming with appropriate mitigations.

Following the remarks by Bobby Vylan, the BBC has said it will no longer broadcast any events deemed to be high-risk by their guideline assessments.

It also will appoint editorial policy staff to be on-site during major music festival and events to improve compliance.

Separately, the BBC will also provide a detailed, practical guide on the threshold for withdrawing a livestream after politicians have questioned why the set continued to be broadcast after the remarks were made.

Bob Vylan this week accused politicians of attempting to distract voters from their inaction to stop Israel’s war in Gaza with their condemnation of music artists who support and advocate for Palestine.

The broadcaster announced earlier on Saturday that it would not be broadcasting the Kneecap set live, and it would be available on-demand at a later time. Access to the West Holts stage was closed before the gig as it had reached capacity.

It came after political leaders in the UK, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said the band’s attendance was not appropriate after one of its members has been accused of terror charges.

Band member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, whose stage name is Mo Chara, appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court last month, charged with allegedly displaying a flag of the proscribed terrorist group Hezbollah while saying “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at a concert in November.

Ó hAnnaidh was released on unconditional bail to appear before a judge again in August. His defence team signalled that they will be contesting the charges, and the band has said the accusations are politically-motivated.