This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 10 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Birds of a feather really do flock together, study finds

The tiny grey white-eye has evolved into five distinct colour varieties on a small tropical island.

By Press Association Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 2:15 PM
58 minutes ago 4,041 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5040221
Image: Dr Yann Bourgeois/PA
Image: Dr Yann Bourgeois/PA

A TINY BIRD which has evolved into five different colour variations on a small tropical island prefers to mate with others of the same colour plumage, according to new research.

Dr Yann Bourgeois, of the University of Portsmouth, found that a DNA study of the grey white-eye, which lives on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean, showed that the 10cm long songbird is likely to breed with similar mates.

He said both natural and sexual selection had led to colour differences in the varieties of the bird which lived in five distinct territories only a few miles apart.

Reunion Island, which is just 50km long and features volcanoes, rainforests and beaches, is divided into five different territories by rivers and ancient lava flow streams as well as changes in altitude.

embedded3527436 Lowland brown variety of grey white-eye. Source: Dr Yann Bourgeois/PA

Dr Bourgeois said: “It surprised us that birds living just 10km apart already have differences in their DNA.

Birds are usually seen as good dispersers, but these birds stay close to where they are born. Based on the results of this study, it’s possible they may be reproducing mostly with birds of the same colour.

For the study published in Molecular Ecology, Dr Bourgeois and colleagues sequenced the DNA of birds in each of the five colour groups and found that natural selection to adapt to the local environment influenced changes of colours of birds living in the island’s mountains while sexual selection drove colour variations in the lowlands.

embedded3527455 Grey head brown variety of grey white-eye . Source: Dr Yann Bourgeois/PA

He added that hybrid birds which were the offspring from neighbouring territories might not breed successfully.

Dr Bourgeois said: “Sexual selection is common across many species – birds like the grey white-eye are not alone in the animal kingdom in preferring to mate with those who look the same as them.

“It’s also known that big changes in altitude put a demand on all species – animals at higher altitude need more haemoglobin in their blood and tend to be bigger than their counterparts living closer to sea level, for example.

“It appears that we observe that most of the divergence between colour forms is found on the sex chromosome, and that other chromosomes seem to be involved mostly when comparing forms of high and low elevation.”

embedded3527461 Grey variety of grey white-eye. Source: Dr Yann Bourgeois/PA

Dr Bourgeois added that he suspected that the birdsong of the different varieties of the island’s grey white-eye might have evolved a regional accent, such as has been found of birds in New Zealand, but research was needed to prove this.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie