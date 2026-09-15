US designer Bob Mackie, known for Hollywood glamour, dies at 87

AMERICAN FASHION DESIGNER Bob Mackie, whose eye-catching dresses were worn by Cher, Tina Turner, Sabrina Carpenter and countless others in Hollywood’s glitterati, has died aged 87.

His death was announced in an Instagram post on Monday evening. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today.

“His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.”

Bob Mackie with his designs. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Known for his flair with sequins and sparkle, Mackie’s designs were in demand in Hollywood for decades, from the set of “The Carol Burnett Show” to the resurgent popularity of his archives with a younger audience, including stars Zendaya and Miley Cyrus.

Throughout Cher’s career, Mackie designed the revealing outfits she wore onstage, to awards shows and in music videos, adorning her svelte figure with ornamentation befitting a Vegas showgirl. He won a Tony Award for best costume design for Cher’s musical “The Cher Show.”

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Cher, left, and Bob Mackie pose together at the premiere of the documentary film Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion in 2024. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In a post to X on Monday, the “Turn Back Time” singer wrote: “My dear Bob has gone up to heaven. Knowing him, he’s bringing sequins, beads and his sketch pad. Good nite sweet Prince.”

Born in Monterey Park, California, in 1939, Mackie got his start working for Hollywood costume designer Jean Louis – where he sketched the dress Marilyn Monroe wore to alluringly sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy.

The dress is sewn with over 2,400 rhinestones.

The dress on display at an exhibition. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Diana Ross, Madonna, Bette Midler were among the stars Mackie dressed during his career.

The New York Times noted that Mackie tried and failed to gain acceptance for his designs “from the frosty corridors of high fashion,” but Mackie said he had no regrets for embracing glitz.

“Maybe what I do wasn’t for everybody, but that’s fine,” Mackie told the newspaper last year. “I could only ever be true to myself.”