GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Watch out

1. Scammers are now targeting people by offering them a job, in an insidious, personalised scam that draws on flattery, before seeking personal information and eventually money.

Beesborough

2. Cork City Council has passed a motion urging the government to release the burial records relating to the Bessborough mother and baby home.

Ploughing Championships

3. The National Ploughing Championships get underway today, and we have compiled a guide on how to get to the event.

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Emmys

4. The Emmy awards took place in Los Angeles last night, with comedy horror Widow’s Bay taking 14 Emmys overall, making it the most awarded comedy series in a single year.

Bob Mackie

5. The American fashion designer, whose eye-catching dresses were worn by Cher, Tina Turner, Sabrina Carpenter and countless others in Hollywood’s glitterati, has died aged 87.

Car costs

6. Drivers are underestimating the cost of running their cars by 50%, failing to take into account costs such as parking, tolls and maintenance.

N-oasis

7. Oasis’ lead guitarist Noel Gallagher has ruled out making new music with the band after the announcement of their world tour next year, which will see the band perform for two nights at Slane Castle in September.

AI fears

8. US president Donald Trump has dismissed fears related to artificial intelligence as a “hoax” and said that he is the only “guardrail” needed to control against AI concerns.

Macklemore (or less)

9. Rapper Macklemore has been dropped from Ed Sheeran’s US tour after his chants of ‘Free Palestine’ reportedly landed him in hot water with American venues.