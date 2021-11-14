Bodies of an elderly man and woman found at a house in Kerry

THE BODIES OF an elderly man and woman have been discovered at a house in Kerry.

Gardaí are investigating following the discovery at a house in Kenmare this morning.

The man and woman, who are aged in their 80s, were both pronounced dead at the scene and have since been removed to the University Hospital Kerry for post-mortem examinations.

“The scene is preserved pending the outcome of a post-mortem examinations which will assist Gardaí in determining the course of their enquiries,” a Garda spokesperson said.

The Office of the State Pathologist and local coroner have been notified.