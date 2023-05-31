Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 31 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Alamy Stock Photo File photo - Lough Derg, Co Clare
# Killaloe
Body recovered from Lough Derg following incident with jet ski
Gardaí are currently treating the matter as a tragic accident.
1.7k
0
Updated 8 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 8 minutes ago

THE BODY OF a male has been recovered from Lough Derg in Co Clare following an incident involving a jet ski. 

Late this afternoon, the Irish Coast Guard was alerted to an incident in which a jet ski had gotten into difficulty in the area between Ballina, Co Tipperary and Killaloe, Co Clare. 

A search and rescue operation was coordinated between Valentia Coast Guard, gardaí and the National Ambulance Service. 

The Shannon-based Rescue 115 helicopter and the Killaloe Coast Guard unit were tasked to the scene. 

Two casualties involved in the incident made their way to shore. 

However, following a further extensive search of the area a third casualty was recovered.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Gardaí are currently treating the matter as a tragic accident.

“The Irish Coast Guard extends their sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” the Coast Guard said in a statement this evening. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     