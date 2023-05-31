Body recovered from Lough Derg following incident with jet ski

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 8 minutes ago
THE BODY OF a male has been recovered from Lough Derg in Co Clare following an incident involving a jet ski.
Late this afternoon, the Irish Coast Guard was alerted to an incident in which a jet ski had gotten into difficulty in the area between Ballina, Co Tipperary and Killaloe, Co Clare.
A search and rescue operation was coordinated between Valentia Coast Guard, gardaí and the National Ambulance Service.
The Shannon-based Rescue 115 helicopter and the Killaloe Coast Guard unit were tasked to the scene.
Two casualties involved in the incident made their way to shore.
However, following a further extensive search of the area a third casualty was recovered.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Gardaí are currently treating the matter as a tragic accident.
“The Irish Coast Guard extends their sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” the Coast Guard said in a statement this evening.
