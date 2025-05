NOW IN ITS 19th year, the popular gardening festival Bloom returns to Dublin’s Phoenix Park this morning.

The festival, featuring food, fashion and flowers, gets underway this morning at 9am and will run until 6pm on the June Bank Holiday this coming Monday.

Originally created to promote plants, garden design, horticulture and gardening, the festival has grown to also promote food and drink.

Across a 70-acre site in the Phoenix Park, visitors can enjoy live entertainment, talks, interactive workshops, dining, and shopping.

Over 100 food and drink companies will have exhibits at the festival, and there’ll be over 300 live talks, demonstrations, musical performances and family friendly activities taking place across the five days.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin will be in attendance on the opening day, as will broadcasters Marty Morrissey, Áine Lawlor and Marty Whelan.

Gardening experts Diarmuid Gavin and Adam Frost (BBC Gardener’s World) will also be there, as will chefs Trisha Lewis, Neven Maguire, Rory O’Connell and Edward Hayden.