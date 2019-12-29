Poll: Do you want to see a border poll take place in the next decade?

TALK OF A United Ireland has been gorwing ever since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

Since then, Sinn Féín along with more moderate nationalists across the political spectrum have said that the time might well be approaching for a vote regarding Irish unity.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has himself said that he expects to see a border poll take place by the end of 2029.

The apparent inevitability of a border poll has also been discussed by hardline unionists. Former UVF member and leader of the Progressive Unionist Party (PUP) Billy Hutchinson suggested in his book that unionist politicians must start looking seriously about what will happen in the event of a poll taking place .

