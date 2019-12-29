Poll: Do you want to see a border poll take place in the next decade?

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 29 Dec 2019, 9:30 AM
Image: Brian O'Leary via RollingNews.ie
Image: Brian O'Leary via RollingNews.ie

TALK OF A United Ireland has been gorwing ever since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016. 

Since then, Sinn Féín along with more moderate nationalists across the political spectrum have said that the time might well be approaching for a vote regarding Irish unity. 

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has himself said that he expects to see a border poll take place by the end of 2029. 

The apparent inevitability of a border poll has also been discussed by hardline unionists. Former UVF member and leader of the Progressive Unionist Party (PUP) Billy Hutchinson suggested in his book that unionist politicians must start looking seriously about what will happen in the event of a poll taking place .

So, this morning we want to know: Do you want to see a border poll take place in the next decade?


Poll Results:

Yes (296)
No - I don't want to see one at all (132)
No - but sometime in the future (119)
No opinion (15)




Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

