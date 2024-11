A THEN THIRTEEN-year-old boy accused of sexually assaulting a similarly aged girl at a supermarket toilet in Dublin has pleaded not guilty.

The boy, now 15, faced a preliminary hearing to decide his trial venue.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed that the case be dealt with in the Children’s Court instead of in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

After hearing an outline of the allegations, Judge Paul Kelly agreed with the DPP and accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the juvenile court.

Garda Jessica Hargadan alleged that the incident happened in March 2023 when the boy and the girl, who were known to each other, spent time together.

They entered a supermarket in Dublin so she could use the toilet.

It was claimed that the accused boy waited outside the toilet and that as she came out, he pushed her into a baby changing facility, removed her jacket, pushed up her top “asked her to engage in oral sex,” and sucked her breasts, and touched her underwear.

“She said ‘no’ repeatedly,” the court heard.

Judge Kelly noted it lasted a minute and a half and ended when the girl left the room.

Defence barrister counsel Doireann McDonagh said the boy claimed it was consensual.

The teen, accompanied to court by a parent, was not required to give evidence and remained silent during the hearing.

Judge Kelly remanded him on continuing bail after the judge granted an adjournment until December when the boy’s hearing date will be set.

A disclosure order was made for the prosecution to hand over copies of evidence to the defence.