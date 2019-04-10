Boy who saved woman from being pulled into strangers' van honoured by PSNI

A YOUNG BOY has been honoured by police in Northern Ireland after he saved an 18-year-old woman from being pulled into a van.

Last week in the Bogside, Co Derry Tiernan McCready saw three males grab an 18-year-old woman and try to get her into their van.

“Most adults would be paralysed in shock, confusion or fear and fail to act till it was too late,” the PSNI wrote on social media.

However, McCready reacted instantly, shouted at the three males and led the woman away to safety.

He then told his mother about the incident and she rang the police.

“Let that sink in. This could have been the start of a potentially serious and harrowing crime,” the PSNI said.

That girl could have been my child, my sister, your child, your family member.

The Bogside, Brandywell and the Fountain Neighbourhood Team have presented McCready with a PSNI badge of honour (along with some Malteasers).

“This doesn’t go anywhere near to paying off the debt our community owes this boy,” the PSNI said.

“Our youngsters often get a bad rep but remember the vast majority are brave and big hearted just like Tiernan.”