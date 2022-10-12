British politicians offer condolences to Creeslough families on second day of funerals

UK LABOUR LEADER Keir Starmer and other members of British parliament have paid tribute to the victims of the Creeslough tragedy after the fifth of ten victims were laid to rest.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons today, Starmer began his address acknowledging Friday’s explosion at a service station in the Co Donegal village.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of all those who tragically lost their lives in Creeslough last week. Donegal is a special place for my family and me, and across the House. The people there are in all our thoughts,” he said.

He had previously told Irish News that he spent his honeymoon in the county and “fell in love with the place” as soon as he arrived.

Yesterday, Labour MP for Wolverhampton South East, Pat McFadden, also expressed his sorrow in the House of Commons, saying:

“I wish to send my condolences to the families of all those killed in the tragic accident in Creeslough, County Donegal, last week. My parents came from quite nearby. It is a beautiful place with a close community, and they are very much in our prayers right now.”

McFadden’s parents emigrated from the Falcarragh area in Cloughaneely, less than 15 kilometres west of Creeslough.

I am shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of life in Donegal.



My deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends who have lost loved ones, and to the entire community of Creeslough as they come together in their moment of grief. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 8, 2022

In the House of Lords yesterday, Dennis Rogan of the Ulster Unionists Party also paid tribute to the ten victims and acknowledged that it was his first time speaking in the House since the death of his colleague David Trimble.

Rogan said that he had often attended funeral services in the county with Trimble, such as the funerals of the children killed in the 2016 Buncrana pier tragedy.

“We wanted to stand united with the wonderful people of Donegal in their time of unspeakable grief. I am sure that I speak for the whole House when I say that all of us stand with the people of Donegal today as they come together in tragic circumstances for the funerals of Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill, in Creeslough.”

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss also issued a statement the day after the explosion , saying:

“I am shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of life in Donegal. My deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends who have lost loved ones, and to the entire community of Creeslough as they come together in their moment of grief.”

Earlier today President Michael D Higgins hailed the efforts of emergency services from Northern Ireland who helped in the aftermath of the explosion.

He spoke before attending the funeral mass for Catherine O’Donnell and her son James Monaghan, and has pledged to be at each funeral for the victims.

President Higgins said: “It shows what we share and what are our immediate human instincts of wanting to respond.

“These know no borders whatsoever, and that is the way it should be.

“I think it is really building up what we can share and do together.

“That is the way to go. Very often the instincts of the heart, the instincts of the spirit, are what is important.”

He added that the solidarity of the local community was something he was very proud of.

“The way they are holding together is a great example. I think it is inspirational, the way people, not just in Donegal, but all over Ireland, have all been responding and being able to reveal their feelings and how their heart has been breaking.”