Gardaí appeal for information over missing woman (61) from Wicklow

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information which could help track down a missing 61-year-old woman from Wicklow.

Ailish Fitzmaurice was last seen in the Brittas Bay area of Wicklow yesterday at around 11.30am.

Ailish is described as being 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Ailish’s whereabouts is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on (0402) 32304, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111, or any Garda Station.