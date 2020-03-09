This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 9 March, 2020
Man (20s) due in court after aggravated burglary and stabbing in Cork yesterday

The incident took place in the early hours of yesterday morning.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 9 Mar 2020, 9:40 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Robson90
Image: Shutterstock/Robson90

GARDAÍ IN CORK are investigating an aggravated burglary that took place in the early hours of yesterday morning. 

The incident took place at an apartment on Lynch’s Quay in Cobh, Co Cork.

A man in his 40s was allegedly assaulted by another male and received multiple stab wounds following an altercation. 

Gardaí were alerted to the incident shortly before 2am on Sunday morning. 

The injured male was take to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

A man in his 20s was arrested shortly after and is currently detained at Cobh Garda Station.

He is due to appear in Cork City Court today. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons. 

