Man (20s) due in court after aggravated burglary and stabbing in Cork yesterday

GARDAÍ IN CORK are investigating an aggravated burglary that took place in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The incident took place at an apartment on Lynch’s Quay in Cobh, Co Cork.

A man in his 40s was allegedly assaulted by another male and received multiple stab wounds following an altercation.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident shortly before 2am on Sunday morning.

The injured male was take to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

A man in his 20s was arrested shortly after and is currently detained at Cobh Garda Station.

He is due to appear in Cork City Court today. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

