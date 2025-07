LAWS TO FACILITATE a trade deal between Ireland, Canada and other EU member states will not be scrutinised following the announcement that a 15% tariff will be placed on Irish goods exported to the US.

The contentious EU-Canada trade agreement, known as CETA, is to be ratified after politicians on the Oireachtas foreign affairs committee have waived their right to investigate the potential outcomes and consequences of the bill.

Amendments to the Arbitration Act, which dictates the legality of, and set petametres around, civil lawsuits that can be taken in Ireland, were due to be examined in order to facilitate the creation of a free-trade zone between Europe and Canada.

Ten member states previously rejected the deal and declined to ratify it, and the Irish Supreme Court previously said that CETA would be unconstitutional over clauses that could allow foreign investors to sue the state over any potential breaches.

Trade minister and Tánaiste Simon Harris announced today that he intends to bring forward and accelerate the updates to the Arbitration Act, which will allow for CETA to be ratified without any constitutional breaches.

Government previously earmarked the expedited implementation of the deal in May, following crunch talks over Ireland’s challenges with economic competitiveness and the threat of harsh US tariffs.

The decision to scrap pre-legislative scrutiny, when politicians invite experts to discuss the potential consequences and outcomes of new laws, was welcomed by Harris.

He said that the deal will “open the door to one of the world’s largest economies” and allow Irish firms, farmers and exports to have new opportunities. He claimed that Irish exports to Canada have increased ‘fourfold’ since its framework was agreed.

“This is about more trade, more jobs, and more stability for Ireland,” Harris added.

Two members of the foreign affairs committee, Senators Patricia Stephenson and Alice Mary Higgins, have said they are alarmed by the decision. Stephenson said it was shameful that the government would ignore the Supreme Court decision.

“This is a disgraceful decision given the fraught legal background of this issue and the hugely controversial investor court system that ratification of CETA will usher in,” the Social Democrats senator said.

Independent Senator Higgins, who has been a long-time critic of the trade deal, said the untested bill could have “significant implications for our sovereignty”, which could expose Ireland to millions “or even billions” in potential claims.