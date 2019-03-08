Man arrested and €360,000 worth of cannabis herb seized after van searched in Dublin

A MAN HAS been arrested after cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €360,000 was seized in Dublin.

As a result of an intelligence led operation targeting an organised crime group operating in the Dublin and Kildare regions, gardaí from the eastern region, supported by the garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, intercepted a van in the Coolock area yesterday.

Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €360,000 was seized during the operation.

A 30-year-old man was arrested.

He is currently detained in Ballymun Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.