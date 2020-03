The car seized by gardaí in Limerick.

A YOUNG MALE is due to appear in court after gardaí intercepted his car driving dangerously in the early hours of this morning in Limerick city centre.

The driver was caught with no licence, no insurance and five passengers on board by gardaí.

The male was intercepted by the Limerick Roads Policing in the early hours of this morning.

The car has been seized by gardaí. The male is due to appear in court for various road traffic offences.

