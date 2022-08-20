Car explosion in Belfast was caused by gas canister, PSNI say, ruling out criminal activity

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
POLICE IN BELFAST have said that an explosion in a car was the result of a gas canister in the vehicle, not criminal activity.
A man has been taken to hospital with facial injuries following the blast, which occurred in the Newtown Park area.
A number of homes were evacuated but all roads in the area have re-opened, having been cordoned off overnight.
The PSNI thanked the local community for their patience.
