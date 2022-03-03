Man (70s) dies following three-vehicle road crash in Kerry

A MAN In his 70s has died following a road crash in Kerry.

The three-vehicle crash happened on the N21, in the townland of Knockbrack between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale at around 5.30pm yesterday.

The driver of one of these vehicles, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to Tralee General Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. He passed away a short time later.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were also taken to Tralee General Hospital where they received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed this morning as Forensic Collision Investigators carry out their examination of the scene.

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

A spokesman said: “Any road users who were travelling on the N21 between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland yesterday evening between 5.15pm and 5.45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”