#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 3 March 2022
Advertisement

Man (70s) dies following three-vehicle road crash in Kerry

The incident happened yesterday evening at around 5.30pm.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 3 Mar 2022, 8:48 AM
1 hour ago 3,522 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5699498
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

A MAN In his 70s has died following a road crash in Kerry. 

The three-vehicle crash happened on the N21, in the townland of Knockbrack between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale at around 5.30pm yesterday. 

The driver of one of these vehicles, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to Tralee General Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. He passed away a short time later.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were also taken to Tralee General Hospital where they received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed this morning as Forensic Collision Investigators carry out their examination of the scene.

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A spokesman said: “Any road users who were travelling on the N21 between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland yesterday evening between 5.15pm and 5.45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie