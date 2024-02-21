Cease and desist notices issued to over 20 ‘dodgy box’ sellers in recent weeks

A THIRD WAVE of action has been launched in recent weeks against “dodgy box” sellers in Ireland.

FACT (Federation Against Copyright Theft) Ireland said the latest round of action focuses on those selling modified or ‘fully loaded’ smart tv devices, such as Amazon Fire Sticks.

These devices provide illegal access to content such as Sky or Premier League matches.

Between 22 January and 2 February, addresses across Dublin, Cork, Meath, Westmeath, Kilkenny, Clare, Limerick, Louth, Galway and Monaghan were targeted.

This results in 22 legal warnings being issued, with ‘cease and desist’ notices being delivered in person, by post and by email.

The cease and desist notices instruct those selling the modified Fire Sticks to immediately stop all illegal streaming activity or risk facing the consequences, including criminal prosecution.

Online advert of modified Amazon Fire Sticks FACT Ireland FACT Ireland

A FACT Ireland spokesperson said the “action is already having an impact, with the vast majority of illegal streaming services being shut down”.

They noted that “further action will be taken against those who fail to comply”.

Chief Operating Officer at FACT Eddy Leviten said the legal action “sends a clear message”.

“Piracy is a crime, and it is taken seriously,” said Leviten.

“FACT will continue to monitor channels used to advertise and sell illegal streams, modified Fire Sticks, and other devices to take action against illegal IPTV suppliers and operators,” he added.

He also remarked that the operators are “putting consumers at real risk of malware, data loss and identity theft”.

This is the third enforcement operation in Ireland, with the first two happening in March and August of last year.

Since the enforcement operation began last year, FACT Ireland said over 60 targets have been engaged with, “resulting in the vast majority of illegal services being taken down, impacting tens of thousands who would have watched the streams”.

A spokesperson said “significant financial settlements have been reached with those identified as having stolen revenue from rightsholders”.

“The outstanding few who have not engaged with the process are currently being pursued through the courts,” the spokesperson added.