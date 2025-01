THE COUNTRY COULD see record-breaking winds over the coming days, as Storm Éowyn rears its head.

Not only is there a Status Red wind warning in the Republic, but the UK’s Met Office has this morning issued the same for the six counties.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says a Status Red across the whole island is “a very rare event”.

He told The Journal that winds could exceed 150km/h this weekend.

Bellmullet and Mizenhead are among the areas most likely to break records.

Additionally, Athenry, Gurteen, and inland Roscommon, Westmeath, Leitrim and Longford.

“It will be stronger in terms of gusts … higher than Storm Darragh.”

Storm Darragh saw snow, low temprature and ice warnings issued for most counties, leaving thousands of people without water and power for days.

“It was unusual in that the wind direction was coming from the north, whereas [Storm Éowyn] will be southern and westerly wind,” O’Reilly explained.

He warned that, while the Status Red warnings will have expired by tomorrow afternoon, the public should prepare for wind and rain to return on Sunday and into Monday.

“If people lose power, they might be without power for several days.”

All schools and creches will close tomorrow.

The National Emergency Coordination Group are meeting this morning to plan the national response.

Keith Leonard, the group’s chair, told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland that the ESB and Irish Water have prepared their crisis management teams for the weekend.

“All critical infrastructure and essential services are operating now in emergency mode for the next 24, 48 hours,” he said.

Leonard described Éowyn as an “extreme storm” and advised people to shelter at home for the duration of the warnings.

He also said it’s very important for people to make sure they have fully charged their mobile phones.

If people find themselves without service, they may find it works with another operator.

“Even when the warnings expire, the conditions that people are going to face when they leave their homes and go out are going to be quite extreme, particularly with the number of trees we are expecting on the road.

“There’ll be very signifcant disruption to road networks and to public transport.

“It’s going to be a major clean-up operation well into the weekend.”